West Brom take on Wolves in the Black Country derby on Sunday morning. They will be hoping to get one over on their local rivals and progress to the next round, but to do this they may need some of their best players fit and available.

Speaking to the club’s official website ahead of the fourth round clash, manager Corberan issues updates on the fitness and availability of Yokuslu, Reach, Dike and Fellows.

He spoke candidly about the recent injuries sustained to Yokuslu, Reach and Dike in their recent Championship outing. Then he commented on Fellows’ absence.

“In the previous game against Norwich City we had to manage two injuries. One of those was Okay Yokuslu and the other one was Adam Reach,” he said.

“Reach will be out of the team for the next four to six weeks. He received a kick on the ankle and he’s now managing this injury.

“Okay has been recovering well after suffering a spasm in his back. He’s now much better. We still need to see how he progresses, but he’s in a much better position and I’m optimistic he’ll be fine to play in the game.

“In terms of new injuries, Daryl Dike picked up a slight injury in his calf after playing the minutes against Norwich the other day. He’s going to have a small break. He won’t be involved on Sunday, but it’s not an important injury. It’s a small injury.

“Tom Fellows was ill last weekend. There was no injury. He is back available.”

Mixed injury news from Corberan

According to the Baggies boss, Yokuslu and Fellows seem fit enough to play, whereas Reach and Dike look set to miss out. This is certainly mixed news on the injury front, which won’t be too helpful to West Brom fans’ hopes of a victory.

Dike and Reach can cause any teams problems and ideally Corberan would have had both players fit and available to face Wolves. But with Yokuslu and Fellows in contention this means this will improve their chances of progressing to the next round.

West Brom face another local rival in Birmingham City next Saturday and so will hope to have Dike back fit. Considering it is just a ‘small injury’ there is a chance, although Reach is further away.