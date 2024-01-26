Barnsley signed the attacker on loan last summer and he has since been a key player for them as they eye promotion from League One. McAtee, 24, has emerged on the radar of Championship clubs such as Sunderland, Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Cardiff City, according to a report by HITC Sport. The player has provided this update on his future, as per a report by The Yorkshire Post: “I have experienced it in the past. Things happen overnight and you can’t really put your finger on some things as an outsider when you know it is not you.

Barnsley boost

The fact McAtee will stay put until the end of this campaign is a boost to Barnsley and their hopes of returning to the Championship.

Sunderland, Plymouth, Ipswich and Cardiff will all have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements between now and the end of the transfer window next week.

McAtee has made 25 appearances in all competitions since linking up with the Tykes and has chipped in with nine goals and three assists.

The Salford-born man is due to return to Luton in the summer and the Hatters will have a decision to make regarding what to do with him next then.

He started out at Shrewsbury Town as a youngster and had loan spells with the likes of AFC Telford United, Ashton United and Curzon Ashton to get some experience.

McAtee then left the Shrews on a permanent basis and had two years at Scunthorpe United before linking up with Grimsby Town in 2021.

He was a hit with the Mariners and helped them gain promotion from the National League by scoring 16 goals before they sold him to Luton. However, he returned to Blundell Park last term on a temporary basis before linking up with Barnsley last year.