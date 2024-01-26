Hull City attacker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is close to sealing a loan move to Westerlo, as per a report by HullLive.

Hull City are poised to cut ties with the Iran international before the end of the transfer window next week.

Sayyadmanesh, 22, has made eight appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season, six of which have come in the league.

HullLive report he is edging towards a temporary switch to Belgium now after seeing a move to Fortuna Sittard in Holland fall through recently.

Hull City attacker close to exit

It is a shame it hasn’t worked out for Sayyadmanesh at Hull as he is a player who has potential. However, he hasn’t really been able to keep fit and doesn’t seem robust enough for the Championship.

Cutting ties with him suits all parties involved as it would clear up space and funds in the Tigers’ ranks to bring in other players in his position and it gives him a chance to get some regular football under his belt.

Sayyadmanesh switched to the MKM Stadium on an initial loan deal in January 2022 and was one of the first signing of the Acun Ilicali era.

He was then snapped up by the East Yorkshire outfit on a permanent basis six months later and has played 40 games to date altogether and he has chipped in with three goals.

Sayyadmanesh started his career with spells at Arash Amol, Padideh Sari, Saipa and Esteghlal before Fenerbahce signed him in 2019.

The versatile forward then spent three years on the books of the Turkish giants, playing three times. He also had temporary spells away at Istanbulspor and Zorya Luhansk to gain experience with a switch to Westerlo on the cards now.