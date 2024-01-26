Hull City winger Dogukan Sinik is the subject of an official approach from Turkish side Hatayspor, according to Sports Digitale reporter Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Hull City signed Sinik from Antalyaspor back in 2022, but is yet to really make an impact in the first-team fold. Since making the switch 18 months ago he has made just 13 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and assisting a further two.

This season he has played just once, coming off the bench in the 3-0 defeat to Ipswich Town in October. He has appeared on the bench six times outside of the game at Portman Road, but has not been involved in the matchday squad at all 21 times out of the 28 games played in the Championship so far.

His frustrating season at Hull City could be close to being over according to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu. He reports Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor have made an official offer to take Sinik on loan for the remainder of the season.

The best solution

A move away from Hull City back to his native Turkey looks to be the best solution at this time. The player is getting little to no minutes at his current club and will likely want to play regularly. Therefore a loan to Hatayspor seems a promising proposition.

Not only does the player get what he wants in terms of regular playing time. Hatayspor would be getting a player with a lot of ability on his day, and moving back to Turkey may improve his confidence too.

With this comes the possibility that Sinik will return to Hull City more of a complete player. With regular minutes under his belt, possibly goals and assists too, he will be hoping that a fruitful spell out on loan back in Turkey could help him to get back into the first-team plans at his parent club upon his return.