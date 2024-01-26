Coventry City recruited striker Ellis Simms in the summer transfer window, bringing him in from Everton on a permanent basis.

Coventry City made a summer move for Simms in what was a statement transfer window from the club. He joined from Everton for a reported £3.5m up front, though add-ons could see the fee rise as high as £8m.

The 23-year-old’s move came after a string of loans away from Goodison Park. The spells with Blackpool, Hearts and Sunderland were all fairly successful, but a permanent switch has afforded him the chance to settle down at a club for good, rather than moving across the country.

Now, speaking to Sky Bet exclusively on behalf of The72, Simms has opened up on how he hopes to kick on with Coventry City. He said:

“I’ve been to a few clubs out on loan, and some of them have been half a season loans, so I’ve been at clubs for a short space of time. But now, I’m at Coventry on a permanent basis which has settled me down a bit and I can kick on.

“I know that Coventry is my home for the next few years, I know where I’m living, I know the staff will be the same and the players as well, so I can gel and build season-to-season, day-by-day and I know how important it is at my age to be playing regular football and that’s all I want to do.”

Simms was one of several new arrivals in a busy summer, but the Sky Blues have done business this month too. Victor Torp arrived from Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08 and has been touted as the Gustavo Hamer replacement they were unable to land in the summer.

The 24-year-old is yet to make his debut for Coventry City, but he’s a player fans are excited to see in action. He looks to have caught the eye in training too, with Simms sharing his early impressions of the new midfielder.

“I’ve been very impressed with Victor Torp since he joined the club,” he said.

“Firstly, his English is very fluid, and I’ve had a few conversations with him about his past life, and the clubs he’s been to, but in training he’s looking good. He looks technical, he’s composed on the ball, and I think he’s going to add something different to our team.

“He’s got a good shot, he knows where the goal is, he’s got good vision, so I’m looking forward to playing with him.”

Simms and Coventry City are in action on Saturday, facing Sheffield Wednesday for the second time in quick succession. After emerging 2-1 winners in last weekend’s Championship clash, the Sky Blues are back in Sheffield for an FA Cup fourth round tie against the Owls.

Mark Robins and co will view it as a good chance to progress, and striker Simms fancies their chances too. They won’t be expecting an easy game though, he stressed.

“As a team, we’re on a good run of form and we’ve had a lot of good results recently, but we know that Sheffield Wednesday is not going to be an easy game. We played them in the League on Saturday, and we got a win, but we know in the FA Cup it’s going to be a different game.

“With our mindset and if we were to get the win against Sheffield Wednesday, we’ll fancy our chances against anyone, because on the day in a cup, anyone can beat anyone, so we’ll fancy our chances.”