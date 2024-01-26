The72’s writers offer their Newport County vs Manchester United prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Sunday.

Newport County head into their upcoming clash on the back of their 1-0 win over Wrexham last time out in League Two. Seb Palmer-Houlden scored their winner.

The Exiles are currently sat in 14th in the table as their focus turns to the FA Cup now. They beat Eastleigh in the last round.

Manchester United are positioned in 8th in the Premier League and are eight points off 5th. They drew 2-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur in their last game.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Newport fans will be dreaming of a cup shock here against Manchester United.

“However, this will inevitably be an incredibly tough match for the League Two side against a Premier League giant. Nevertheless, financially it will give the Exiles a big boost.

“Graham Coughlan’s side will need to be at their best and get a bit of luck if they are to cause a big shock. I can’t see it happening though and can see United’s quality coming out in the end to secure a comfortable win.”

Newport County vs Manchester United prediction: 0-3

James Ray

“Manchester United dealt with Wigan Athletic in fairly routine fashion in the third round, and they’ll be confident of dispatching of lower league opposition again. The gulf between the two clubs is clear, but Newport will relish in being the underdog to put all the pressure on the visitors.

“Newport have to set the tone early, get the crowd behind them and try and rattle Manchester United early on. If they can stop them from finding a rhythm, they might just have a chance of keeping themselves in the game.

“Ultimately though, United should see their quality shine through. I’ll say they secure a pretty routine win.”

Newport County vs Manchester United prediction: 0-3