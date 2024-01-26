Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has said Jack Goodman is attracting from elsewhere. Doncaster Rovers have a decision to make on what to do with the youngster for the remainder of this season before the end of the transfer window. Goodman, 18, has made 13 appearances in all competitions so far in this campaign, seven of which have come in League Two, but he hasn’t scored yet. McCann has provided this update on the attacker’s immediate future at the Eco-Power Stadium, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press: “There’s one or two clubs in different countries around Great Britain (interested). It’s not so much how much game time he’ll get because I wouldn’t like to be put under that pressure myself. We’re hoping to hear back today about Jack and we’ve got one or two clubs ready to go.

"We have to pick the right move because we feel he's got a bright future at this club."

Doncaster Rovers striker eyed

Goodman is under contract at Doncaster until the summer of 2025 meaning he still has another year-and-a-half on his deal.

He has enjoyed a lot of game time already this term and still has a bright future ahead of him with the Yorkshire outfit.

However, a temporary exit this winter would help him get some more experience under his belt and boost his development which would do him good in the long run.

Goodman played for Notts County and Hucknall Sports before linking up with Rovers in 2021. He made his senior debut at the tender age of 16 in an EFL Trophy clash against Scunthorpe United a couple of years ago, becoming the youngest ever player for the club in the process.

He has had temporary stints away at Stamford and Gainsborough Trinity in non-league in the past and another departure could be on the cards for him again soon.

Doncaster are sat in 21st position in the fourth tier table and are eight points above the drop zone right now.

Grant McCann’s men are back in action this weekend with a tricky home clash against table toppers Stockport County as they look to rise away from the bottom two.