The72’s writers offer their Derby County vs Cheltenham Town prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

Derby County will be hoping to return to winning ways this weekend when Cheltenham Town visit Pride Park following two lacklustre performances away from home. The Rams drew 0-0 with Lincoln City before losing 1-0 to Reading during the week.

It has been a disappointing run as of late for Paul Warne’s side, who could have gone top of the League One table with a win against the Royals on Tuesday. They instead fell to 4th though, and they’ve now failed to score in three of their last four fixtures.

For Cheltenham Town however, their up and down form is a huge improvement on what they were accustomed to at the beginning of the campaign prior to Darrell Clarke’s appointment. They’re still 22nd in League One though, seven points away from safety with two games in hand on 20th placed Shrewsbury Town.

The Robins went 11 matches without a goal at the start of the season, before finally finding the back of the net in a 1-1 draw with this weekend’s opponents Derby County.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“The Rams have faced Cheltenham just three times in competitive action before Saturday’s fixture, with Derby being undefeated in all meetings so far after two wins and a draw. I don’t expect that to change this weekend.

“Derby may have struggled for form in front of goal recently, but they scored three in their last home outing, which was a 3-2 win over Burton Albion, and I would expect them to have a little too much for the Robins at Pride Park.

“I can see Cheltenham putting in an inspired defensive display, led by returning ex-Ram Curtis Davies, but ultimately leaving empty handed.”

Derby County vs Cheltenham Town prediction: 1-0

James Ray

“It’s not going to be an easy game for Derby if they play as they have recently. They’re just lacking that conviction they need to really cement themselves as a side capable of earning automatic promotion.

“They’ve got all the ingredients to break into the top two though, and I’d back Warne to get his side purring again amid some challenging games.

“Cheltenham will provide a stern test and I can see them keeping themselves in the tie for much of the 90 minutes. However, I do think the Rams will emerge victorious.”

Derby County vs Cheltenham Town prediction: 2-1