Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson has said he hopes goalkeeper Gabriel Breeze a new deal.

Carlisle United have offered fresh terms to the youngster as they look to tie him down at Brunton Park.

Breeze, 20, has made four appearances in League One so far this season and has mainly been on the bench behind Tomas Holy.

Simpson has provided this update on the player’s future, as per a report by the News & Star: “There have been some discussions where they are wanting to know what the plan for him is. The plan is he’s number two goalkeeper in a League One side as it stands at the moment.

“I don’t know what else is going to happen with that. I hope he decides to stay because I think this is a good place for him to develop and he’ll get opportunities here, but that’s for Gabe to decide.”

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Carlisle United goalkeeper latest

Breeze’s contract at Carlisle expires at the end of this campaign and they risk losing him for nothing in the summer.

It would be a blow if he left the club, especially as he is a young stopper who has a lot of potential. Also, the fact Simpson has played him a few times this term shows he has faith in him.

Breeze has been on the books of the Cumbrians for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks.

He has been a regular at various different youth levels and was handed his first professional deal back in 2021.

Carlisle let him join Northern Premier League Division West side Widnes last year to get some experience under his belt.

He then made his senior debut in December last year against Fleetwood Town in a League One fixture.

Simpson’s men are fighting for their lives in the third tier right now as they look to avoid relegation. They were promoted from League Two last May after beating Stockport County in the play-off final at Wembley on penalties.

Carlisle sit 23rd in the table and are 10 points from safety. They are in action this weekend at home to Bolton Wanderers.