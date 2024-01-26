The72’s writers offer their QPR vs Huddersfield Town prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

QPR head into their upcoming Championship clash on the back of their 2-0 home win over Millwall last time out. Sinclair Armstrong and Ilias Chair were on the scoresheet for them against the Lions.

The R’s are now 22nd in the table and are in the drop zone with Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday. They are three points from safety behind their upcoming opponents.

Huddersfield drew 1-1 with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park last time out. Defender Michal Helik scored their goal in Lancashire to earn a point.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“This is an important game at the bottom end of the Championship.

“QPR will be in confident mood after their win over Millwall and they didn’t play too badly in their game before that one against Watford. They missed a lot of chances against the Hornets.

“Huddersfield can’t buy a win at the moment and are winless in their last five in all competitions. They have won only once in their last 10 league games too.

“I can see the Hoops just edging this one.”

QPR vs Huddersfield Town prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“Both sides will be fully aware of just how important the result of this game could be. A draw won’t do much for either side but a win would lift QPR out of the relegation zone while an away victory would put six points between Huddersfield Town and the drop.

“The hosts should be confident of getting the job done after a much-needed morale-boosting win over Millwall last time out. Huddersfield have shown they can get points on the road though, so don’t be surprised if they hold them to a draw or snatch a victory.

“In terms of confidence though, the hosts will have more. That could give them the edge and see them win a vital game.”

QPR vs Huddersfield Town prediction: 1-0