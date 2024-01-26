Bolton Wanderers are poised to sign Swansea City left-back Nathanael Ogbeta, reports Alex Crook.

Bolton Wanderers are set to lure the wing-back to League One this winter to boost their promotion push.

Ogbeta, 22, hasn’t played for Swansea at all during the first-half of this season and is out of contract at the end of this campaign.

TalkSPORT reporter Crook has claimed on X (see below) that he will be ‘joining’ Ian Evatt’s side now.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Bolton Wanderers close in on signing

This switch would suit all parties involved. Swansea would get him off their books and Bolton would have cover in that position.

Ogbeta needs game time at this stage of his career and Luke Williams isn’t able to give him that in Wales.

The Salford-born man rose up through the academy ranks at Manchester City and was a regular for the Premier League outfit at various youth levels before heading out the exit door in January 2021.

Shrewsbury Town lured him away from the Etihad Stadium and he went on to become a key player for the Shrews in the third tier, playing 58 matches in all competitions.

His performances at New Meadow earned him a move up a league in 2022 when Swansea signed him on a two-and-a-half year deal. However, he hasn’t been able to make an impact with the Welsh outfit.

Ogbeta was loaned out to Peterborough United last term and helped the Posh reach the play-offs under Darren Ferguson. However, he returned to his parent club last summer and ended up staying beyond the deadline of the last window.

It remains to be seen whether his proposed switch to Bolton now is a loan or a permanent transfer.