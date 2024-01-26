Bolton Wanderers could face a battle to keep hold of the attacker between now and the end of the transfer window next week.

Adeboyejo, 26, has made 32 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has scored eight goals.

Football Insider claim his form has alerted the attention of Hannover over in Germany and a mystery team in Turkey.

Bolton Wanderers ace eyed

Bolton lost Dapo Afolayan to St. Pauli 12 months ago and will be hoping another Bundesliga.2 outfit doesn’t snatch another one of their most prized assets this winter.

Adeboyejo is an important player in the Trotters’ squad and is still under contract with Ian Evatt’s side until 2026 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him unless an offer that they can’t refuse comes in for his services.

He has been with the North West club since they snapped him up in January last year and he scored three goals during his first campaign.

The Nigeria-born man has also played for the likes of Leyton Orient and Barnsley in the past. He spent five years with the latter and fired nine goals in 93 matches for the Tykes, as well as having loan spells away from Oakwell at Bristol Rovers and Cambridge United.

Hannover are in the German second tier and are sat in 9th place and former Leicester City goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler plays for them these days.

They are nine points off the promotion slots and could still be in contention for a return to the Bundesliga if they can hit some form over the coming months, although it would be a long shot.