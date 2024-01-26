The72’s writers offer their Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Monday night.

Blackburn Rovers come into their FA Cup clash against Wrexham in a dismal run of form. They’re winless in seven in the Championship, losing five and drawing two of those.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side enjoyed some respite in their third round clash with Cambridge United with top scorer Sammie Szmodics inspiring them to a 5-2 win. They face lower league opponents again here and will be favourites to progress to the fifth round.

Wrexham have found the success many tipped them for upon their rise to League Two. They’re 2nd in the table as it stands, two points behind leaders Stockport County with 27 games played.

The Red Dragons embarked on a run to the fourth round last season but they’ll need to put in an improved performance on the road to progress here. Phil Parkinson’s men have won only one of their last five away league matches.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“There’s a real chance of an upset here. Wrexham boast attacking quality beyond League Two level and with Blackburn Rovers so low on confidence, the ingredients are there for a surprise away win.

“The problem is that Wrexham’s away form isn’t strong. They struggle on the road against fourth-tier opposition so with a Championship side in the way of them and the fifth round, they’re in for a tough game.

“I can see an entertaining game panning out but ultimately, Blackburn should have the quality to get the win, regardless of their low confidence.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham prediction: 3-2

Harry Mail

“Rewind to this time last year and Wrexham beat Coventry City away in the FA Cup and then took Sheffield United to a replay.

“They will be fired up for this game and will be backed by a bumper away crowd at Ewood Park. The Red Dragons also have threats in their team like Paul Mullin, James McClean and Elliot Lee.

“Blackburn’s chances of progressing into the next round depend on how up for it they are. Rovers have been in poor form in the league and I can see them slipping up here.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham prediction: 1-2