Aston Villa have been maintaining their interest in Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe, according to reporter John Percy.

Norwich City handed young winger Rowe a chance to impress in pre-season and after catching the eye, David Wagner kept him in the first-team plans for the Championship season. The 20-year-old has more than made good on his chance too, emerging as a shining light at Carrow Road.

Rowe has 13 goals and four assists in 31 games across all competitions this season and has drawn admiring glances from the Premier League as a result. Aston Villa are among those to have been linked with the Canaries star.

Villa’s interest in fellow second-tier star Morgan Rogers has been well-documented. They’ve seen bids knocked back for the Middlesbrough ace but now, reporter John Percy states that it hasn’t seen their interest in Rowe wane.

He writes that the Norwich City prodigy is another they have been checking on after scouting him against Leeds United during the week.

#avfc are maintaining a strong interest in Norwich forward Jon Rowe: 3 Villa scouts watched him in the match at Leeds on Weds night. Villa are still hopeful of signing Morgan Rogers but Rowe, 20, is also on their radar. 12 goals and 2 assists so far this season — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 25, 2024

Destined for a step up?

Having made such an impact in his first season of regular senior football, it seems inevitable that Rowe makes a step up to the Premier League. When that comes though, only time will tell.

He’d be a big loss for Norwich City midway through the season and he’d be a tough player to replace. Given that Wagner’s side are still in with a shout of earning a play-off spot despite an indifferent campaign, they might be reluctant to lose someone so valuable at this stage of the season and transfer window.

Aston Villa’s interest further highlights the talents that Rowe possesses but with Rogers firmly on the radar too, it remains to be seen if they can prize either player away from their Championship clubs this month.