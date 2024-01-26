The72’s writers offer their West Brom vs Wolves prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Sunday.

West Brom come into this Black Country derby looking to find some consistency. It’s been a strong Championship campaign for the Baggies overall but with three wins and three defeats in their last six league games, they’ve not been able to put a run together.

Carlos Corberan’s side avoided an upset to book their place in the fourth round, overcoming Aldershot Town 4-1 at The Hawthorns.

Wolves meanwhile needed a replay to beat fellow Premier League side Brentford earlier this month. They should be full of confidence coming into this big tie though having lost only one of their last seven league games.

They’d won three in a row prior to a goalless draw against Brighton as they continue to impress under Gary O’Neil.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Form goes out of the window in derby matches. Both sides will be right up for this game, hopefully setting up a tasty tie at The Hawthorns.

“We’ve seen how good West Brom can be this season and if they’re on their game, they can really test Wolves. The Premier League side have the obvious advantage in terms of sheer quality though and in their current vein of form, spirits will be high in O’Neil’s camp.

“Unfortunately for the hosts, I can see them losing here, and it’ll be a tough one to take. Wolves should be able to secure a win and bragging rights.”

West Brom vs Wolves prediction: 1-3

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Harry Mail

“West Brom will need to be at their best if they are to beat their rivals Wolves here. The Baggies are doing well in the league under Carlos Corberan and are sat in the play-offs.

“They are in for a tough test against Gary O’Neil’s side and I expect the visitors’ Premier League quality to be the difference in this tie, although it should be a close match.

“Wolves’ squad is littered with strong players and I think they’ll be celebrating a derby win in the end.”

West Brom vs Wolves prediction: 1-2