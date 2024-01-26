The72’s writers offer their Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds United come into their FA Cup fourth round clash with Plymouth Argyle in a fine vein of form. They’ve won all five games of 2024 so far, progressing to this round with a routine win over League One side Peterborough United earlier this month.

Last time out, the Whites defeat Daniel Farke’s former side Norwich City in the Championship. As a result, they’re 4th in the table, two points off the automatic promotion spots.

Plymouth Argyle meanwhile are yet to taste defeat in their three games under Ian Foster. After beating Sutton United in this competition in what was Foster’s first game in charge, they’ve drawn with Huddersfield Town and beaten Cardiff City in the league.

The Pilgrims’ away form has been a constant issue this year though. They’re yet to win an away game in the league, and Elland Road will be a tough place to go.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It’s no secret that Plymouth Argyle are a dangerous attacking outfit. With Morgan Whittaker on the right they are a constant threat, and Leeds United will be more than aware of this.

“However, Argyle just can’t find wins on the road. And with Elland Road proving a real fortress and Leeds in fine form, I think the visitors will taste defeat once again.

“Farke’s side are purring at the moment and while this isn’t a league game, this will be another statement result for them. I’ll say they emerge victorious in fairly convincing fashion, winning 3-1.”

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: 3-1

Harry Mail

“Leeds are grinding out results at home at the moment and are so strong at Elland Road.

“The Whites are also closing in on the top two and I can see their momentum continuing this weekend with another win.

“Plymouth are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions under their new boss Ian Foster and did well to beat Cardiff City last time out. However, this will be a tough one for the Pilgrims and I think they’ll get beat.”

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: 2-0