The72’s writers offer their Watford vs Southampton prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Sunday afternoon.

The two Championship sides are looking to get past one another to not only get into the next round of the FA Cup, but to also bag the £120,000 prize money that comes from getting to the fifth round of the cup.

Watord and Southampton both have hopes of being a Premier League team by the time that the 2024/25 season roles around; although it’s fair to say that Southampton’s expectations will be a bit higher. They are only one point behind 2nd Ipswich Town in the Championship table and that final automatic promotion spot is well within their sights.

Even though Watford’s hopes will only be for a play-off spot, it doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t have some confidence going into the game. The two played each other less than two months ago and the points were shared.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Adam Tiffen

“Southampton’s brilliant run of form has been well documented. 21 games is how long they have gone since last losing a game. They had a shaky start to the season, but, from October onwards, they have been immaculate.

“Even though Watford are pushing towards the playoffs, and Southampton don’t have a squad that’s ridden with players that are way too good for the Championship, I still expect them to be too much for the Hornets.

“Their defensive record has massively improved since the start of the season, and Watford’s defence can leave itself in vulnerable positions. I’m predicting a comfortable victory for the Saints.”

Watford vs Southampton prediction: 0-3

James Ray

“It’s hard to see anything other than a Southampton win in this one. Watford are a stern opponent and have shown they can hold the Saints but with the visitors in such strong form, I back them to put in a stronger performance this time around.

“An FA Cup run alongside their promotion push will maintain the high spirits at St. Mary’s and given Watford’s need to prioritise the push for the play-offs, their focus could slip a little here.

“I’ll say the visitors win this one 2-0.”

Watford vs Southampton prediction: 0-2