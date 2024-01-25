Wrexham are believed to be interested in luring the right wing-back to the Racecourse Ground before the end of the transfer window.

Bolton, 24, has made 22 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season, chipping in with four assists.

Football Insider claim Phil Parkinson’s side have seen an offer rebuffed by the Ammies. It remains to been seen whether they will go in again before the end of the transfer window.

Wrexham offer snubbed

Wrexham could see Bolton as someone to bolster their ranks as they eye promotion from League Two. However, they will need to fork out more cash to persuade Salford to sell him.

He is out of contract at the end of this campaign and is due to become a free agent in the summer. The Ammies risk losing him for nothing in late June if they don’t cash in on him this winter, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension at the Peninsula Stadium anytime soon.

The Stockport-born man was on the radar of Barnsley last summer and the Tykes had a £400,000 bid turned down, as per BBC Sport (live transfer blog, 10.07.23, 8.27).

Bolton is a product of the Manchester City academy. He rose up through the ranks at the Etihad Stadium and was a regular for the Premier League giants at various youth levels.

He never made a senior appearance under Pep Guardiola but did gain experience out on loan at Wycombe Wanderers, Luton Town and Dundee United to get some experience.

The ex-England youth international left on a permanent basis in 2022 to link up with Salford and has since been a key player for the Ammies. He helped them reach the play-offs last term but they were beaten at the semi-finals stage by Stockport County.