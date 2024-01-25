The72’s writers offer their Lincoln City vs Peterborough United prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

Lincoln City come into this challenging game with Peterborough United looking to end a poor run of form. They’re winless in eight League One games, drawing four and losing four.

The Imps picked up a good result last time out, drawing with play-off hopefuls Derby County. However, Michael Skubala and co are in for another tough clash this weekend.

Peterborough United’s impressive form in the third-tier has them played 2nd in the League One table, just a point behind leaders Portsmouth with a game in hand. They haven’t lost in the league in 11 games, a run that stretches back to November 7th.

Posh have won four straight away matches and could go top with a victory here.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Lincoln City have got some decent draws at home to some tough sides but ultimately, they’ve not been good enough of late. They desperately need to start picking up wins, otherwise they could find themselves looking over their shoulder sooner rather than later.

“Posh meanwhile have been pretty rampant. Their electric attack is arguably the best in the league, and you can see them finding joy again in this one.

“Lincoln will be hoping to keep this a close game, and I can see it being pretty tight. Ultimately though, the visitors should have enough to secure another valuable win. I’ll say this ends in a 2-1 away win.”

Lincoln City vs Peterborough United prediction: 1-2

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Lincoln City proved last time out that they can compete and upset the sides pushing the top end of the table. However, they remain winless in their last eight outings and that’s unlikely to change here.

“Posh know a win at the very minimum keeps the second in the table, possible even pushing them into the top spot depending on other results.

“The visitors should need no more motivation than that and should they managed to stick to the plan, this one shouldn’t be in doubt.”

Lincoln City vs Peterborough United prediction: 0-3