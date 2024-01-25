Stoke City are hopeful of adding some new players to the ranks before the end of the month as Steven Schumacher looks to shape his Potters squad.

Stoke City had a busy summer transfer window but Schumacher hasn’t just been left to fare with the players he’s got this January. Daniel Iversen, Luke Cundle (both loan) and Scott Morris have joined the Potters in his first window in charge of the club.

However, the hope will be that more players can come in. And, as per reporter Fraser Gillan, the Championship side have been looking in Ireland at potential targets.

With that said, here are three League of Ireland starlets Stoke City should have their eyes on…

Sam Curtis – St. Pat’s

Of the upcoming Irish starlets playing in the country, St. Pat’s full-back Sam Curtis is probably the pick of the bunch. At only 18, he’s already managed three goals and six assists in 60 games for his club and is a regular for the Republic of Ireland’s U21s.

He can play as a right-back, centre-back or wing-back and is already on the radars of some top clubs.

Romeo Akachukwu – Waterford

Akachukwu is another top talent to have drawn interest from elsewhere amid eye-catching displays in Ireland. Southampton were said to have made a bid back in November but the 17-year-old midfielder is still with Waterford.

He announced himself on the senior stage back in October, netting a hat-trick off the bench in a 3-1 play-offs win over Athlone Town. With Stoke City scouting Ireland, Akachukwu is one who should definitely be eyed up.

James McManus – Bohemians

Last but not least is another midfield talent, James McManus. He’s another young player with good senior pedigree already too, making 44 appearances for Bohemians at only 18.

Ireland U19 international McManus offers a presence on the ball beyond his years and could develop into a real star for the future if Stoke City were to target him.