The72’s writers offer their Swindon Town vs Bradford City prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Swindon Town find themselves in 17th place in the table after an underwhelming season so far. They lost 2-1 away at Crewe Alexandra in their last outing.

The Robins sacked Michael Flynn earlier this month due to their poor form. Gavin Gunning has been placed in charge until the end of the season.

As for Bradford City, they are looking likely to be in League Two for another year unless they can start picking up results fast. The Bantams drew 1-1 at home to Salford City on Tuesday night.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“This is a tough one to call between two sides who need to start winning more games.

“Swindon have won only once in their last eight games and have slipped down the table. Meanwhile, Bradford are winless in their last six league outings.

“Graham Alexander’s side are seven points off the play-offs so can still make the top seven if they hit some form. However, I can see this one being a draw at the County Ground between two teams who are not at their best right now.”

Swindon Town vs Bradford City prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“Neither side have offered anything recently to show they can have a real say in the play-off fight this season. Pushes for the top seven aren’t out of the question, but both Swindon Town and Bradford City have a lot of work to do.

“Ultimately, I think that’ll show in this weekend’s game. I can see it being pretty devoid of conviction and quality, setting up for a cagey game between two sides with fanbases who are demanding more.

“I’ll say this ends 1-1.”

Swindon Town vs Bradford City prediction: 1-1