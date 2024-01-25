Sunderland are 10th in the Championship table. Michael Beale has come under pressure despite only having been in charge of seven games so far in the north east.

The Black Cats have won just two of those seven and even in those against Preston North End and Hull City, they have looked far from convincing.

M’Vila, 33, is a free agent following his departure from Olympiacos in the summer. The French midfielder spent a season on loan at Sunderland in the 2015/16 campaign and was recently reported to be Sunderland’s top target this month.

However, those reports were squashed by Beale and now it has been said that Ligue 1 side Metz are trying to strike an agreement with him.

Missing out

Sunderland tend to recruit younger players nowadays, but the general feeling surrounding the club is that they still haven’t found the right balance between experience and potential.

M’Vila would’ve been perfect. He played over 40 games last season including games in both the Champions League and Europa League and on a free transfer there was very little risk. Not to mention he fills a gap in Sunderland’s squad which is currently very clear to see.

With seven days remaining of the transfer window Sunderland have a lot of work to do. They have been linked with Barnsley’s Callum Styles but quite simply he isn’t the same profile of player as M’Vila and he also isn’t as good.

If kristjaan Speakman and his team don’t make the right moves soon things will go from bad to worse on Wearside and they will likely stagnate this season, missing out on a Championship play-off finish.

Up next is a home clash against Stoke City this Saturday afternoon.