Leicester City aren’t alone in eyeing Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare with Southampton, Burnley and La Liga sides also keen, as per reporter Tom Collomosse.

Leicester City are eyeing potential additions to their ranks as they look to strengthen the squad for the rest of the season. Not only that, but they’ll have an eye on potentially bolstering for a return to the Premier League given their commanding position at the top of the Championship table.

As such, they’ve been credited with interest in some standout players. The Athletic reported earlier this week that Coventry City ace Callum O’Hare was one name on the radar.

Now though, it is said that there is plenty of other interest in the former Aston Villa attacking midfielder.

Writing on X, reporter Tom Collomosse has said that while Leicester City are monitoring 25-year-old O’Hare, Championship rivals Southampton, Premier League side Burnley and clubs in La Liga are doing the same. Collomosse adds that a winter move is ‘not impossible’, but a summer switch could best suit all parties.

🔵⚪️ Callum O’Hare: Burnley and Southampton monitoring #pusb playmaker who is out of contract in June and yet to sign deal offered.

Leicester also monitoring as are La Liga clubs.

Not impossible clubs move for him in Jan but summer feels best time for all. — Tom Collomosse (@TomCollomosse) January 24, 2024

On the move?

O’Hare’s future at Coventry City is certainly up in the air. He’s been offered a new contract until 2027 with his current deal up in the summer but such is his importance to Mark Robins’ side, he could be of greater value seeing out his deal and leaving for nothing rather than commanding a transfer fee this month.

His form since returning from an ACL injury has been remarkable, so it’s no wonder he’s drawn admiring glances from elsewhere. Leicester City and Southampton will likely view O’Hare as a player capable of stepping up to the Premier League and if they fall short in their promotion bids, he can be a real talisman.

Mainly operating in behind the striker, O’Hare has six goals and an assist to his name in 16 games this season. It seems likely that he’s on the move in 2024 but with plenty of interest emerging, time will tell just where the Coventry City star heads.