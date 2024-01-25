The72’s writers offer their Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Friday night.

Sheffield Wednesday come into this one 23rd in the Championship table. Danny Rohl’s are right in the fight against relegation but it is far from over and only five points separates them from safety. The Owls brushed past Cardiff City with ease to get to this stage of the FA Cup, but they are playing Coventry City at the wrong time.

Mark Robins’ side are peaking in their form. They are now ten games unbeaten and sit 6th, just inside the Championship play-offs.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Coventry City only played Sheffield Wednesday last weekend in the league and it was the Sky Blues who edged out on top.

“Sheffield Wednesday were in that game and given the fact it is so fresh in the memory it may help them going into this one, they now know what to expect and Rohl can look to counter that appropriately.

“However, regardless of what the Owls do, I just think Robins and his side will have all the answers. I can only see the visitors progressing here.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City prediction: 0-2

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

James Ray

“It’s hard to go against Coventry City at the moment. They’ve been in fantastic form and they should be confident of another result here.

“Hillsborough can be a tough place to go and Sheffield Wednesday have shown they’re not to be written off under Danny Rohl. However, they have to prioritise their Championship campaign and having been beaten by the Sky Blues so recently, I can see them tasting defeat again.

“Coventry are flying and there’s just no stopping them at the moment. I can see them producing another convincing display to progress to the fifth round in this one.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City prediction: 1-3