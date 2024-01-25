The72’s writers offer their Notts County vs Barrow prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Notts County are just inside the play-offs in League Two. They have adapted well to life in the fourth tier following their promotion last season and they will be hoping to make it back-to-back play-off finishes this year.

Barrow are 5th in the League Two table. They have a six point cushion on their hosts coming into this one, but Notts County do have a game in hand. A loss here would see them lose that cushion and suddenly the table would look a lot closer than it currently does for Barrow.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Stuart Maynard has a tough job on his hands coming into Notts County. He has to build on the great work done by Luke Williams and these sort of transitions aren’t easy for any club.

“Pete Wild will know the importance of this game, but after dropping points in their last two outings he will be aware of the risk the hosts pose.

“Notts County face fellow promotion-hunters Mansfield Town next and these are season defining games for Maynard’s side. They simply have to be better in the defensive third though because they currently ship far too many goals to sustainably push for a top seven spot. I think this will be a close game, and I will actually edge it to Maynard and his squad.”

Notts County vs Barrow prediction: 2-1

Harry Mail

“This is an important match at the top end of League Two. Notts County score goals for fun but are also very leaky at the other end.

“Barrow will fancy their chances of getting a goal or two at Meadow Lane but face a task to keep the Magpies’ attacking threats quiet. In addition, the hosts will be in buoyant mood following the arrival of their new manager.

“I can see this one being a draw. I think the Bluebirds will be eager to bounce back from their loss against Crewe Alexandra last time out.”

Notts County vs Barrow prediction: 2-2