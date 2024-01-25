QPR midfielder Stephen Duke-McKenna has joined Sutton United on loan, as announced by their official club website.

QPR have let the Liverpool-born man head out the exit door on a temporary basis to get some more game time under his belt in League Two.

Duke-McKenna, 23, has made six appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season, five of which have come in the Championship.

The Hoops have now confirmed he has been given the green light to head out the exit door until the end of this campaign.

QPR loan exit

Duke-McKenna’s switch to Sutton is a chance for him to get some regular football between now and the summer.

He is out of contract at the end of June and is due to become a free agent as things stand. His spell at Gander Green Lane is an opportunity to potentially put himself in the shop window.

Sutton are 23rd in the League Two table above Forest Green Rovers and face a battle to stay up under former Cardiff City boss Steve Morison. They are five points from safety but have a game in hand on Colchester United above them.

Duke-McKenna will give the U’s more competition and depth in the middle of the park and could make his debut this weekend as they prepare to face Walsall away.

The Guyana international, who has 11 caps under his belt, joined QPR in 2019 as a youngster after moving down south after spells in the North West at Everton and Bolton Wanderers.

He has since played 10 times for the Hoops altogether and hasn’t managed to nail down a regular spot in their squad.

Duke-McKenna is no stranger to going out on loan and has had stints in the past at Hemel Hempstead Town, Torquay United and Leyton Orient to get experience.