The72’s writers offer their Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Saturday.

Ipswich Town head into this clash on the back of their 1-1 draw away at Leicester City last time out. Jeremy Sarmiento scored a late equaliser for them at the King Power Stadium.

The Tractor Boys are now back in 2nd place in the Championship. They have a break from league action this weekend as they focus on their upcoming FA Cup encounter.

Maidstone United are the visitors to Portman Road and will be eager to cause a shock. George Elokobi’s side are 4th in the National League South table and their promotion push will be put on ice this weekend.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Maidstone will need a mighty performance and hope that they get a bit of luck if they are to get a result at Ipswich Town.

“It will no doubt be a great day for them as a club and their fans regardless of whether they are able to pull off a shock.

“Ipswich will obviously see this as a game they should win and it is a great opportunity for them to progress into the next round, and give some fringe players the chance to get some minutes.

“I can’t see the visitors beating Kieran McKenna’s side and although they could sneak a goal, it should be rather comfortable for the hosts.”

Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United prediction: 3-1

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“I have been loving the Maidstone United journey so far in the FA Cup. They are this season’s feel-good side and they deserve to have this occasion. An early goal would be great for their nerves and confidence, but against a side who are currently looking good for promotion to the Premier League, Maidstone would be asking a lot.

“Ipswich Town should win and probably will, but have faltered recently in the Championship. They have won just one of their last seven, however they’ve only lost one of those as well.

“My heart says a Maidstone upset, but unfortunately I don’t think it will happen on this occasion.”

Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United prediction: 2-0