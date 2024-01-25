Leicester City have held early talks with Antwerp over potential deal for Dennis Praet, as per Het Laatste Niuews (via Sport Witness).

Leicester City sit top of the Championship table. Enzo Maresca’s side are in pole position in the Championship and look more than likely to make an immediate return to Premier League football.

The Foxes have had a good season so far, they have a seven point cushion on Ipswich Town and an eight point cushion to the play-offs.

Praet, 29, has made just five Championship appearances for Leicester City this season. He has assisted once, but isn’t really getting a chance at the moment and with his contract expiring in the summer it seems unlikely he will be offered an extension.

He has been linked with Antwerp for a while now, but the latest update suggests initial talks have been held over a potential loan deal. Another report states Antwerp may be willing to cover a lot of his wages in an attempt to tempt Leicester City into a deal.

The time to move on

Leicester City aren’t really utilising Praet this season. The Belgian international played 22 games in the Premier League last season and he was at one stage a regular in the top tier at the King Power Stadium.

The 29-year-old would benefit from playing more frequently between now and the end of the season and with there just seven days left of the transfer window, time is running out to strike a deal.

Moving out on loan would give Praet the opportunity to prove himself before potentially becoming a free agent in the summer.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on as the deadline edges closer.

Up next for Leicester City is a home clash against Birmingham City in the FA Cup this Saturday.