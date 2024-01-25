Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is seemingly on the lookout for additional quality in his attacking department as the Whites eye an immediate return to the Premier League following relegation last season.

Despite the impressive form of first choice wingers Crysencio Summerville and Dan James, alongside Bournemouth loanee Jaidon Anthony and the lesser spotted Ian Poveda also being at his disposal, one player regularly linked has been Burnley wideman Benson.

Southampton were said to be closing in on a full agreement for the Belgian, but Leeds United aren’t giving up just yet.

According to a new update from reporter Tavolieri, Leeds are still chasing after the Clarets’ ace and a new round of talks regarding the possibility of a transfer took place yesterday.

Benson has been firmly behind Nathan Redmond, Wilson Odobert, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Mike Tresor in the pecking order out wide for Burnley. The injured Luca Koleosho was ahead of him before being cast to the sidelines too, so it is no surprise that a move away from Turf Moor is on the cards.

A good option?

Based off his only previous season spent in the Championship, it would appear that Benson could prove a solid option for Leeds United’s promotion push. During Burnley’s promotion season, the Belgian registered 12 goals and three assists over 33 appearances as Vincent Kompany’s men lifted the title.

Not only has Benson proven that he is capable of performing in the second tier, he has also experienced what it takes to seal promotion to the top flight. Not a required factor when considering a signing, but certainly an experience that could come in useful.

Southampton are hopeful of getting a deal over the line, but it seems that Leeds United aren’t ready to give up the chase just yet.