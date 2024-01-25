Leeds United-linked Ben Godfrey at Everton has emerged on the radar of Genoa, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Leeds United could face competition from the Serie A side as they look to lure the defender to Yorkshire before the end of the transfer window.

Godfrey, 26, is on the Whites’ radar as they look to add more reinforcements to their squad before next Wednesday’s deadline, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

In this latest update regarding his situation at Goodison Park by reporter Fabrizio Romano on X, Genoa are ‘considering’ a move for him now. They have already brought in Djed Spence on loan from Tottenham Hotspur after his spell at Elland Road was cut short earlier this month.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Leeds United joined by new club in player pursuit

Godfrey would be an impressive coup by Leeds if they were able to get a deal over the line for him.

The twice-capped England international has seen his game time at Everton dry up over recent times and needs to head out the exit door to get more opportunities. He has played only twice in the Premier League during the first-half of this season under Sean Dyche.

He joined the Merseyside outfit back in October 2020 on a five-year contract and has since made 80 appearances in all competitions.

Godfrey has also been on the books at York City and Norwich City in the past, as well as having a loan spell in League One at Shrewsbury Town back in 2017 to get some experience.

The York-born man played under Leeds boss Daniel Farke at Carrow Road and helped the Canaries win the Championship title in 2019.

Genoa pose a threat to the Whites’ chances of landing him though and would be able to offer him the chance to play in Serie A.