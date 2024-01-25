Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City are all showing interest in Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips, as per reporter Lewis Steele.

Liverpool defender Phillips has been unable to break through in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans at Anfield. He’s just returned to Anfield from a half-season loan at Scottish champions Celtic, where he made only six league appearances.

Now though, it could be that the 26-year-old heads to the second-tier for the rest of the season.

Daily Mail reporter Lewis Steele says on X that Championship sides are interested in taking Phillips on loan. He credits Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers as ‘very keen’ on the ex-Bolton Wanderers man.

As well as the Bluebirds and Rovers, Steele says that Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United are ‘also showing interest too’ in him. In a separate post, Steele clarifies the interest is in a potential loan.

Lots of Championship interest in LFC fringe players in the last week of window… Cardiff & Blackburn very keen on Nat Phillips, with Leeds showing some interest too. Leeds are still interested in Calvin Ramsay and Southampton have also kept an eye on him.@MailSport #LFC 🔴 — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) January 24, 2024

A solid target

Phillips is an accomplished defender who does have some experience under his belt. He has made 29 appearances for Liverpool, including 19 in the Premier League. Alongside that exposure to first-team football in England’s top-flight, Phillips has also played in the second tiers of English and German football with Bournemouth and VfB Stuttgart respectively.

As the winter window edges closer to closing, all teams will be looking at their squad and pondering on what they need to supplement it.

It’s a long slog towards early May and teams will see injury spikes and player from drop offs. For the likes of Leeds United, Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers, these could be crucial for differing reasons.

That is why all three of these should be exploring a move for Phillips. He has the skill set and ability to prove to be a more than solid signing over the next three-and-a-half months and his pedigree at a higher level should make him a valuable asset in the Championship.