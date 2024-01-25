Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been named by reporter Michael Van Vaerenbergh as one of three players La Liga side Real Betis are monitoring ahead of a potential January swoop. Although their priorities look to lie elsewhere.

Leicester City have started the season brilliantly, sitting top of the table after 28 games played. They are targeting an immediate return to the Premier League and six points ahead of 3rd placed Southampton.

One player who has helped them in their relative successes this season is striker Iheanacho. The 27-year-old may have only started 10 Championship games under Enzo Maresca, but he has scored six goals and registered two assists during that time.

His performances and potential have caught the eye of La Liga side Real Betis according to Van Vaerenbergh. However, he states that they are prioritising a move for Club Brugge’s Ferran Jutgla over Iheanacho and other targets including Roma’s Sardar Azmoun.

Nog meer Pro League > LaLiga-geschuif op til na Vermeeren? Ferran Jutglà zou voor 8 miljoen (in schijven) naar Betis trekken van Club Brugge. Bronnen van binnen Betis claimen dat hij geprefereerd wordt op Azmoun van Roma en Iheanacho van Leicester. pic.twitter.com/TNdzphdFxQ — Michael Van Vaerenbergh (@mvanvaerenbergh) January 24, 2024

Should he move?

Iheanacho has shown he can perform at the highest level, having played for Leicester City and Manchester City in the Premier League. He now may look to compete at the highest level once again by securing a move away.

Real Betis are again eyeing a place in Europe this season. Should the Nigerian international make the switch to the Spanish outfit he could well be playing European football in the Europa League or Conference league before the end of the year.

Given his lack of playing time under Maresca at the King Power it seems his days may be numbered. It is likely he won’t be short of suitors in the Premier League or from overseas, but given this update that Betis may move onto other targets, he could remain a Leicester City player beyond the transfer deadline before eyeing a move elsewhere in the summer.