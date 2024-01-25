Ipswich Town are monitoring Samsunspor left-back Marc Bola ahead of a potential transfer move, as per a report from the EADT.

Ipswich Town are in the market for another option on the left-hand side this month. Leif Davis is currently the only natural option at left-back for Kieran McKenna, and that’s something he’s keen to address.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Marvin Johnson has been heavily linked, but it seems Town are keeping their options open. Now, a new name has been linked with a potential move to Portman Road.

According to a new report from the EADT, Ipswich Town are keeping tabs on Marc Bola, who now plays in Turkey for Super Lig side Samsunspor. The 26-year-old only joined the club last summer after dropping down the pecking order with Championship side Middlesbrough.

However, Samsunspor could look to sell one of their foreign players this players so they can sign another. Bola’s potential availability has alerted Ipswich as he’s been in and out of the side this season, mainly due to injury.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

A solid option?

Bola could be a good target for Ipswich Town. The situation at Samsunspor could open the door for him to move on and given that he’s been in and out of the side since arriving, there might not be too many complaints about selling him to free up space for another foreign signing.

McKenna would be getting a left-back with Championship pedigree who can offer solid cover and competition for Davis. His versatility means he can cover in other areas as well, also playing as a wing-back and left-sided centre-back when called upon.

Former Arsenal youngster Bola has played 96 times in the second-tier, chipping in with two goals and three assists along the way. Alongside his time with Middlesbrough, the rumoured Ipswich Town target has also played for Blackpool, Bristol Rovers and Notts County.