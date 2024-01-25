Ipswich Town are looking to strike a deal for AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi before next Thursday’s deadline, according to the EADT.

Ipswich Town are in dire need of another striker before the end of the month. George Hirst is facing an extended spell out, Freddie Ladapo has left for League One side Charlton Athletic on loan and Dane Scarlett was recalled by Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the window.

It leaves Kayden Jackson as the only natural senior striker at Portman Road, though Nathan Broadhead and Conor Chaplin have been deployed as strikers before.

Now, it has been said that Ipswich Town have identified a priority target for the final week of the window. As per the EADT, the Tractor Boys are looking to thrash out a deal for AFC Wimbledon talisman Ali Al-Hamadi.

The 21-year-old is a ‘major target’ for the Championship promotion hopefuls, and his form for the Dons shows why. Across all competitions, Al-Hamadi has managed 17 goals and seven assists this season.

Destined for a move?

Whether it comes before the end of the January transfer window or at a later date, Al-Hamadi looks like a talent destined for a move up the leagues. Since dropping to League Two with AFC Wimbledon, the former Wycombe Wanderers man has proven he’s a highly talented striker.

Overall, he’s notched 27 goals and eight assists in 48 games for the Dons. The striker is also an 11-time Iraq international and is currently playing in the Asian Cup for his country.

Al-Hamadi is a player who could develop into a real star for McKenna’s Ipswich Town. Their striker shortage could mean he’s thrusted into the limelight at Portman Road if a move comes off though, and that opportunity will surely appeal to the prolific forward.