Forest Green Rovers midfielder Teddy Jenks has emerged on the radar of Ross County, according to a report by the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 24.01.24, 15.23).

Forest Green Rovers could face a battle to keep hold of the former England youth international between now and the end of the transfer window.

Jenks, 21, only made the move to Gloucestershire last summer and has made 23 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season, chipping in with four assists.

However, in this latest update regarding his situation at the New Lawn, the Daily Record claim Ross County are ready to lure him up to the Scottish Premier League.

Forest Green Rovers man eyed

Jenks was released by Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of last term and was subsequently snapped up by Forest Green by their former boss Duncan Ferguson on a free transfer following their relegation from League One.

It has been a tough campaign for the Gloucestershire outfit and they are currently bottom of the Football League and risk slipping back into non-league.

Jenks has enjoyed plenty of football since joining his current club and losing him before the deadline next Wednesday would be a blow.

He rose up through the academy ranks at Brighton and was a regular for them at various youth levels before going on to play twice for their first-team.

The Seagulls loaned him out to Aberdeen back in 2021 meaning he does have experience of playing in the Scottish top flight. He played 24 times for the Dons and scored twice.

Jenks then spent time at Crawley Town before his boyhood club decided to cut ties with him.

Forest Green have provided him with an opportunity to play a lot of games over recent times after his exit from the AMEX Stadium but he is now wanted by Ross County.