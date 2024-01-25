Swansea City added Charlie Patino to their ranks in the summer, bringing him in from Arsenal for his second loan stint in the Championship.

Patino has been touted as a top talent back at parent club Arsenal for some time now. He caught the eye in academy football and has made two senior appearances for the Gunners, netting in a 5-1 win over Sunderland on his debut in December 2021.

A loan stint with Blackpool last season afforded the 20-year-old his first chance of regular senior football. He played 37 times for the Tangerines across all competitions, chipping in with three goals and four assists while holding down a starting role for much of the campaign.

Now, speaking to Sky Bet exclusively on behalf of The72, Patino has offered an insight into his time at Blackpool. Despite the team’s struggles and ultimate relegation to League One, the Arsenal starlet labelled it as a ‘thoroughly’ enjoyable spell. He spoke of the importance of learning from experienced players while also building a relationship with Jerry Yates, who he now plays with at Swansea City.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Blackpool,” Patino said.

“Starting week in and week out was a good experience for me, learning off some older and experienced players.

“I had Jerry Yates there, who I now have at Swansea with me, and we’ve got a good relationship on and off the pitch. Having experienced players at Blackpool was massive for me, helping me learn a lot of things, and having some good managers as well to go with it was also good.”

While Patino’s move to Swansea City move saw him reunited with a familiar face in Yates, he and his teammates have had to adjust to a new arrival. Luke Williams came in as the club’s new boss earlier this month after being appointed as Michael Duff’s permanent replacement.

Three games have yielded a win, a draw and a defeat so far. Williams is viewed as a top young coach and with time, he’s backed to find success with the Swans. Patino opened up on how the squad is adjusting to life under the new boss, saying:

“Since the manager came in on the 5th January, he had an FA Cup game straight away, which we were expected to win and we did, then we had Birmingham away, and that was a tough game, and then the last game was against Southampton, which was very tough, but results don’t happen straightaway.

“Everyone has to give him time and let him coach, but since he’s arrived, the team has started making adjustments to how the coaching staff want us to play, and we’ve all taken on board what they’re saying and have tried to implement it into games, which we’re going to continue to try and do.”

Patino started and impressed in the FA Cup win over Morecambe, scoring the fourth goal of his time with Swansea City. He’s come off the bench in Championship games against Birmingham City and Southampton so will be keen to break back into the starting XI in the league.

The Swans are in FA Cup action against Bournemouth tonight (Thursday) before returning to Championship football against Leicester City next Tuesday.