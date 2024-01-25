Colchester United are among the clubs keen on Stevenage winger Harry Anderson, Boro boss Steve Evans has confirmed.

Stevenage only signed 27-year-old Anderson in the summer transfer window. He arrived on a free transfer, coming in follow the expiry of his contract at League One side Bristol Rovers.

However, the winger has found chances hard to come by with Evans’ side. Anderson has played just three times this season, playing one minute of third-tier football and remaining out of every league squad since early September.

As a result, talk of an exit has arisen, and Colchester United have emerged as an admirer. U’s boss Danny Cowley attended Stevenage’s Hertfordshire Senior Cup clash with Potters Bar on Wednesday and with Anderson featuring, Evans has confirmed there is interest. He said to The Comet:

“In fairness to Harry, there are three or four that have asked about the option of taking him on loan.”

He later added:

“He [Cowley] likes him. Harry was brilliant with Danny at Lincoln and I would assume that Colchester have an interest if Danny is there.”

Best for all?

Anderson has barely played since linking up with Evans at Stevenage, so a winter exit looks to be his best option in the search for game time. He’s proven before that he can be an asset in both League One and League Two and reuniting with former boss Cowley at Colchester United could be ideal.

The former Peterborough United youngster worked with Cowley at Lincoln City. He managed 33 goals and 30 assists in 205 games for the Imps before switching to Bristol Rovers in 2021.

Cowley is determined to build a squad capable of fighting off relegation from the EFL and Anderson would mark another impressive signing. Colchester are 22nd in the League Two table as it stands, five points clear of the drop.

So far this month, they’ve recruited Conor Wilkinson permanently while Jayden Richardson, Alistair Smith and Riley Harbottle have joined on loan. Adding Stevenage man Anderson to those signings would represent further impressive business.