, Charlton Athletic to continue recruitment drive despite managerial uncertainty

Charlton Athletic’s Board of Directors have said they are ‘looking’ to ‘further strengthen’ the squad before the end of the transfer window.

Charlton Athletic are continuing their recruitment drive despite not having a manager at the moment.

They made the decision to cut ties with Michael Appleton after their 3-2 loss at home to Northampton Town earlier this week and are now in the hunt for a new boss.

In the meantime, transfers plans continue to bubble away behind the scenes ahead of the deadline next Wednesday. The club’s hierarchy have published a statement on their official club website which reads: “While appointing a new Head Coach is a key priority, we are also well aware that there is just over a week left in the January transfer window.

“We have already signed seven players this month and we are still looking to further strengthen the squad before the window closes next week. The transfer activity will be overseen, as it has been throughout January, by the club’s Technical Director Andy Scott.”

Charlton Athletic transfer latest

As the above paragraph alludes to, Charlton’s Technical Director Andy Scott will oversee their business over the next six days.

The Addicks have been busy so far this winter bolstering their squad and have brought in seven new faces.

They have signed Conor Coventry from West Ham, Macaulay Gillesphey from Plymouth Argyle, Lewis Ward from Swindon Town, Rarmani Edmonds-Green from Huddersfield Town, Lewis Fiorini from Manchester City and Freddie Ladapo from Ipswich Town.

The London club have a big decision to make on who to bring in as Appleton’s replacement and will be carefully weighing up their options. Curtis Fleming has been placed in interim charge at The Valley and will be assisted by Stephen Henderson and Jason Pearce.

Charlton’s poor recent form has seen them slip down to 16th in the League One table. They are only four points above the drop zone.

The Addicks are back in action this weekend with a tricky away trip to Bloomfield Road to face promotion hopefuls Blackpool as they look to find their feet again.