Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota has been deemed surplus to requirements according to Wales Online. A move away from South Wales could be on the cards before next week’s deadline.

Cardiff City signed Rinomhota from Reading in 2022. He has since gone on to make 48 appearances for the Bluebirds in all competitions. The midfielder has assisted five during that time, although he has not having found the net as of yet.

He was a regular in midfield during his first season at the club, but has since fallen down the pecking order. This season he has made just seven appearances, three of which have come in the Championship. The 26-year-old’s first start of the campaign was in last week’s 3-1 defeat to Plymouth Argyle.

Rinomhota had not featured at all in the Championship since the opening day of the season, but has made two appearances in the club’s last two games. However, according to Wales Online he is seen as surplus to requirements. The report states Cardiff City’s stance has shifted slightly but they cannot rule out an exit.

His days are numbered

Manager Erol Bulut is eyeing deals for midfielders this window and so new faces are likely to come in. This means Rinomhota’s days are numbered, as he will likely be even further down the pecking order.

Joe Ralls, Manolis Siopis and Ryan Wintle have been Bulut’s preferred trio in midfield. The one-cap Zimbabwe international will find it tough to dislodge any of the aforementioned three players and so a move away from the Cardiff City Stadium may be best for all parties.

He has vital experience having played for Cardiff City and Reading in the Championship. Therefore it is likely he won’t be short of suitors in the second tier or even the division below. His experience will stand him in good stead in finding a new club and will help him to adapt to his new surroundings should he remain in the EFL.