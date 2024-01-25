The72’s writers offer their Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Friday night.

Bristol City sit 13th in the Championship table. Consistency is once again the issue for Liam Manning’s side and they are currently on a run of four league games without a win.

Their Premier League opponents are 16th in the top flight, but they have picked up some good results since Nuno’s arrival. However, Nottingham Forest are just four points out of the relegation zone and this may prove a slight distraction.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Both sides will likely be wanting to focus on their league campaigns. The Robins probably won’t manage anything better than a mid-table Championship finish, but they also aren’t in any danger and for that reason they can probably take this game a bit more seriously than Forest.

“I expect Nottingham Forest to rotate slightly and if they do it would open the door for an upset. Bristol City did very well against West Ham and the same sort of atmosphere here and I give them a genuine chance.

“The first goal wins this game for me, and I am going to favour the underdogs here.”

Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest prediction: 1-0

James Ray

“Bristol City have struggled for consistency in the league under Manning, but they’ve found joy in the FA Cup. Nottingham Forest are a side you can see the Robins causing problems for too.

“Of course, Forest have the advantage in terms of pedigree and quality across the squad. However, Ashton Gate will be a tough place to go on Friday night, and I can see them slipping up.

“I think the cup run continues for Bristol City, pulling off another impressive upset. I’ll say they win 2-1.”

Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest prediction: 2-1