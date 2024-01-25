Blackburn Rovers are ‘still interested’ in Orlando City attacker Duncan McGuire, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

Blackburn Rovers are keen to lure the USA international to England to bolster their squad this winter.

McGuire, 22, is yet to agree a new contract at the Inter&Co Stadium and his long-term future in MLS is up in the air at the moment.

In this latest update regarding his situation by The Athletic, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have seen two bids rejected for him over recent times but are still wanting to land him.

Blackburn Rovers eye attacker

McGuire scored 15 goals in all competitions for Orlando during their 2023 season, 13 of which came in the league.

He played for Sporting Omaha FC as a youngster before linking up with Creighton Bluejays during his time at college.

The Nebraska-born man went on to become a key player and scored 28 goals in 55 league matches.

McGuire then played in the USL League Two for Lane United and found the net on four occasions before landing himself a switch to Orlando in the 2023 MLS Super Draft.

He hasn’t looked back since and has become an important asset to the Lions and helped them finish 2nd in the Eastern Conference in their last campaign.

However, Orlando face a battle to keep hold of him after just 12 months with clubs in Europe taking a look.

McGuire has proven he can score goals over in America and could be worth a punt by Blackburn if they can strike a deal with his current team. There is always a risk with signing someone from overseas and it is still relatively unclear how well the standard of the MLS shapes up against the Championship in terms of physicality.