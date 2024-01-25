Blackburn Rovers have been extremely hit and miss so far this season. After 28 games played they sit in 17th place in the table, just five points above the relegation zone. However, despite their lowly league position they are just 10 points off a a place in the top six.

In order to improve their performances, form and their place in the standings, they could look to the January window for further reinforcements. Jon Dahl Tomasson has wasted no time in getting new faces through the door with Arnor Sigurdsson and Connor O’Riordan arriving on permanent deal and Yasin Ayari and Ben Chrisene coming in on loan.

Another player they are targeting is QPR defender Dunne according to Football Insider. The 26-year-old has started the majority of games when fit this season, but is nearing the end of his current deal at Loftus Road. Blackburn Rovers are targeting a centre-back after James Hill was recalled from his loan by parent club Bournemouth earlier this month.

A great signing

Dunne has shown plenty of promise and has bags of potential. QPR are unfortunately performing poorly so far this season and selling one of their prized assets may be a good way to fund some spending to boost their chances of retaining their Championship status.

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to take full advantage of QPR’s situation and Dunne’s contract situation. If he does make the switch to Ewood Park he would likely come in to bolster their defence and slot straight into the first-team fold at centre-back.

He would be a relatively cheap option given his deal expires in just five months time, and has the potential to solidify himself in Tomasson’s first-team plans quickly, whilst also being a positive addition for the long-term.