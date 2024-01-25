The72’s writers offer their Blackpool vs Charlton Athletic prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Blackpool head into the game sat in 8th place in the table. The Seasiders are four points off the play-offs.

Neil Critchley’s side won 2-1 away at Bristol Rovers last time out. Wingers CJ Hamilton and Karomoko Dembele were on the scoresheet for them at the Memorial Ground.

As for Charlton Athletic, they head to Bloomfield Road without a permanent manager. They sacked ex-Tangerines boss Michael Appleton after their 3-2 loss at home to Northampton Town.

The Addicks are now in 16th place in League One. They are also only four points above the relegation zone.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Blackpool have won their last three league games in a row and head into this one with a bit of momentum behind them as they look to rise into the top six.

“Charlton are a bit of a mess and they have been in dire form. They need to get their managerial situation sorted but I do think they will be able to attract a manager of decent calibre to The Valley.

“The Addicks are a work in progress right now and have brought in seven new faces this winter. I think they’ll fall short against the Tangerines.”

Blackpool vs Charlton Athletic prediction: 2-1

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Blackpool need to capitalise on their visitors’ circumstance heading into this one. The Seasiders will be strong favourites and three points here really helps their case in their fight to close the gap to the play-offs.

“History suggests Charlton will get a bit of a boost following the sacking of Appleton, but whether it will be enough to win, I’m not sure.

“The dressing room mood will be near enough rock bottom with the run of form they’ve been on and I can’t see anything other than a home win here.”

Blackpool vs Charlton Athletic prediction: 1-0