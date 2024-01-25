Birmingham City and Ipswich Town are interested in Burnley winger Manuel Benson, as detailed in a report by GiveMeSport.

Birmingham City and Ipswich Town have become the latest teams to be linked with a swoop for the attacker before the end of the transfer window.

Benson, 26, is wanted by Southampton and Leeds United, as per Football Insider, but HullLive claim Hull City have cooled their pursuit of him and are looking at other targets.

In this latest update regarding the player’s situation, GiveMeSport claim Birmingham and Ipswich are both also keen.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Birmingham City and Ipswich Town linked with ambitious move

It would be a surprise to see Benson join Birmingham in 20th place, although he would be guaranteed a place in the starting XI with the Blues.

A switch to promotion chasing trio Southampton, Leeds or Ipswich would seem much more likely for him. The Tractor Boys have already brought in Jeremy Sarmiento on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion in his position this winter though.

Benson helped Burnley win the second tier title under Vincent Kompany last year but has seen his game time dry up in the Premier League this term.

He moved to England in 2022 having previously been on the books at Lierse, Genk and Royal Antwerp and adapted well to life at Turf Moor in the last campaign, scoring 13 goals in all competitions, 11 of which came in the league.

A temporary exit would help him get more opportunities and he would be an impressive coup for whoever wins the race for his signature before the end of the transfer window next week.

Birmingham and Ipswich are both in FA Cup action this weekend against Leicester City and Maidstone United respectively.