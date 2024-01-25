Leeds United made it 16 games unbeaten at Elland Road with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Norwich City last night.

Leeds United’s latest Championship victory meant that Daniel Farke’s Whites side became the first side in the club’s history to begin a calendar year with five wins.

The hosts started quickly and after a couple of half chances, the ever-impressive Dan James swung in another inch-perfect cross to the far post. Patrick Bamford arrived unmarked to head back across goal to open the scoring for the Whites.

Norwich City refused to lay down and roll over though. Instead, they found their rhythm and played some possession football that had Leeds United chasing shadows. Increased pressure saw them unlucky not to score with Gabriel Sara firing wide with the last kick of the half.

The home side Whites took more of a grip of the game in the second half. Their press forced the visitors back and into simple errors where they gave up possession.

Norwich City weren’t out of the game and did fashion chances of their own, offering threat at set pieces. However, despite the Canaries’ hustle, the game ended 1-0.

Impressive Gray with a mature display

Among some good performances, one stood out for Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth.

That player was teenager Archie Gray, who landed a 9/10 rating for his efforts on Wednesday night. Smyth had this to say about Gray’s performance against Norwich City:

“Really solid defensively, showed strength and maturity out of possession. Good on the ball too, used it well. Dribbled well.”

As highlighted by WhoScored’s match data, Gray was solid at the back but he was also impressive going forward for Leeds United. He completed five of the six tackles that he committed himself to, also completing all three of his dribble attempts.

What must be remembered is that 17-year-old Gray is playing out of position as a right-back. He’s a natural central midfielder, yet since taking up his new position, he has made it his own with a series of increasingly impressive and measured displays.