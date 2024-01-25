, 3 George Dobson replacements Charlton Athletic should consider amid pre-contract agreement claim

Charlton Athletic will need to find a replacement for the former Walsall and Sunderland man if he is to head out the exit door for a new challenge abroad.

The Addicks are currently in the hunt for a new manager as well following their decision to part company with Michael Appleton after their 3-2 home loss to Northampton Town last time out.

Here is a look at three players they should look at to fill the void if Dobson departs…

Greg Docherty

He has been a dependable player when called upon for Hull City over the past three-and-a-half years and helped them win the League One title back in 2021 under their former boss Grant McCann.

However, his contract with the Championship promotion hopefuls is up at the end of the season and his long-term future at the MKM Stadium is up in the air. The Rangers academy graduate has seen his game time dry up recently and has made only start in the league this term.

Keanu Baccus

The Australia international, who was at the World Cup with his country back in 2022 in Qatar, is a key player for St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership and would be ideal for Charlton. He has made 23 appearances in all competitions in this campaign for the Buddies and has chipped in with two goals.

Like Docherty, Baccus is due to become a free agent in late June as things stand and it remains to be seen whether he will be sticking around in Scotland.

Andy Rinomhota

He has been given the green light to head out the exit door this month by Cardiff City, as per WalesOnline, and is a decent option for the Addicks.

The former Reading man moved to Wales in 2022 but has seen his opportunities limited since Erol Bulut took over at the Cardiff City Stadium.