3 Callum Styles replacements Barnsley should consider with Sunderland switch close

Barnsley’s Callum Styles is closing in on a move to Sunderland, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Barnsley signed the Hungary international back in 2018 from Bury and he has since made 145 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions, scoring 13 goals.

Styles, 23, can play in either the middle of the park or at left full-back and had a loan spell away at Millwall last season.

Here is a look at three midfielders who the Tykes should sign to replace him if his exit to the Stadium of Light is completed…

Owen Moxon

He has been a key player for fellow League One side Carlisle United since joining them in 2022. The former Annan Athletic man helped the Cumbrians gain promotion from League Two via the play-offs last year.

Moxon, who is 26-years-old, has played 81 games for Paul Simpson’s side over the past campaign-and-a-half and has scored nine goals. He would be an ideal addition for Barnsley if they were able to lure him to Oakwell.

Elliot Watt

Another option for the Tykes is Salford City’s Watt. The Ammies have been poor this term and find themselves down in 20th position in the fourth tier table.

At the age of 23, the former Wolves man has time on his side and the potential to get better in the future. He helped his current club make the top seven last term but they lost at the semi-finals stage over two legs to Stockport County.

Jay Matete

Could Barnsley get Matete in return for Styles? He has had his injury problems recently but is down the pecking order with the Black Cats and needs game time.

The Londoner had a temporary spell away from the North East at Plymouth Argyle last season and helped them win promotion under their former boss Steven Schumacher.