, 3 Callum Lang replacements Wigan Athletic should consider after transfer request

Wigan Athletic winger Callum Lang has asked to leave this month, as per a report by Wigan Today.

Wigan Athletic will need to find a replacement for the Liverpulian if he is to head out the exit door before the end of the transfer window next Wednesday.

Lang, 25, has been on the books at the DW Stadium since 2013 and has made 143 appearances, chipping in with 31 goals and 18 assists, as well as having loan spells away at Oldham Athletic, Morecambe, Motherwell and Shrewsbury Town.

Here is a look at three players the Latics should look at signing if their vice-captain departs…

Luke Bolton

The Manchester City academy graduate can play right wing or full-back and is out of contract at the end of the season. Bolton, who is 24-years-old, helped Salford City reach the League Two play-offs last year.

Wrexham have seen a bid rejected for him recently, as per Football Insider. He has played 22 games so far this term.

Daniel Armstrong

He has been a key player for Kilmarnock since joining them in 2021. He has made 29 appearances in this campaign, scoring five goals and assisting 11 times.

The Scotsman would be an eye-catching signing by Wigan if they were able to lure him down the border and he would fill the void left if Lang went. Armstrong was on the books at Wolves from 2015 to 2018.

Chris Conn-Clarke

The Altrincham ace can play across the front three and has scored 14 goals in 27 matches in the National League since moving to his current club on a permanent basis last summer.

Conn-Clarke, 22, is a former Northern Ireland youth international. He has played for the likes of Linfield, Glentoran, Waterford, Burnley and Fleetwood Town in the past.