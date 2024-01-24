Wigan Athletic have been rocked as vice captain Callum Lang asks to leave, as per Wigan Today.

Wigan Athletic sit 11th in the League One table. Shaun Maloney’s side are on a run of five League One games without defeat and they look like they’re in a good position to end the campaign strong after a rocky start.

Circumstances beyond the coaches and players’ control meant the Tics started the season with a point deduction. They have done well to navigate through that and build a good foundation to progress from next season.

Lang, 25, has played 25 League One games for Wigan Athletic this season. The winger has two goals and two assists so far, failing to capture the form he found in the 2021/22 season where he managed 15 goals and ten assists in 42 League One outings.

But now, Wigan Today are reporting that Lang has asked to leave the club. Maloney said:

“But he wants to go to another club. We’ve spoken about it, and so we’ll have to wait for that situation to be resolved.

“I have nothing whatsoever negative to say about Callum. He’s a brilliant boy, came through our Academy, did absolutely brilliantly for me last year, and played when he wasn’t being paid.