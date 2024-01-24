Wigan Athletic have been rocked as vice captain Callum Lang asks to leave, as per Wigan Today.
Wigan Athletic sit 11th in the League One table. Shaun Maloney’s side are on a run of five League One games without defeat and they look like they’re in a good position to end the campaign strong after a rocky start.
Circumstances beyond the coaches and players’ control meant the Tics started the season with a point deduction. They have done well to navigate through that and build a good foundation to progress from next season.
Lang, 25, has played 25 League One games for Wigan Athletic this season. The winger has two goals and two assists so far, failing to capture the form he found in the 2021/22 season where he managed 15 goals and ten assists in 42 League One outings.
But now, Wigan Today are reporting that Lang has asked to leave the club. Maloney said:
“But he wants to go to another club. We’ve spoken about it, and so we’ll have to wait for that situation to be resolved.
“I have nothing whatsoever negative to say about Callum. He’s a brilliant boy, came through our Academy, did absolutely brilliantly for me last year, and played when he wasn’t being paid.
“So I’ve got nothing but total respect for him…but obviously we have to find a solution to this situation. Until we do, he won’t be involved in the squad.”
Finding a solution
There are eight days left of the January transfer window and it seems it is in the interest of both parties that this one is resolved before next Thursday. Rotherham United, Derby County and Portsmouth have monitored him this month so far.
Lang has been a long-standing player at the DW Stadium. His efforts will be remembered fondly, but now the time has come to part ways and Lang will be hoping to use the wealth of Football League experience he has to get himself a good move this month.
Maloney’s side will be losing a good asset to have, but Lang isn’t irreplaceable. It remains to be seen whether they will target another forward man to replace him in the next week, but regardless, this shouldn’t derail their season too much.
Wigan Athletic will be wanting to finish strong this year. They will then be able to use the summer as the chance to rebuild and strengthen before hoping to kick on towards the top six next time around.
Up next for the Tics is a home clash against Stevenage Town this weekend.